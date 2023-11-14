Uganda: The Uganda Waragi Village Was the Place to Be At Nyege Nyege 2023

14 November 2023
The Independent (Kampala)

Jinja, Uganda — Those who attended the 2023 edition of Nyege Nyege enjoyed a feast of experiences, but the Uganda Waragi village by the festival's title sponsors was the high point.

The village featured three massive seating areas that faced a stage, and each of these areas was themed after each of the Uganda Waragi flavours - Coconut, Pineapple and the brand's latest offering - Lemon and Ginger.

The experience featured games, palette seating, shisha and a cocktail bar complete with a team of professional mixologists making different cocktails throughout the weekend.

On the entertainment front, the lineup featured a strong combination of artists, DJs and MCs. These included 1der JR, Mudra, DJ Alza, Melvyn DJ, DJ Ali Breezy, DJ Bugy, and more with support from MCs like Saint Trevor, MC Alan King and more.

Hillary Baguma, the brand manager for mainstream spirits at Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) said, "Nyege Nyege is a celebration of music, community, self-expression and diversity, and as the spirit of Uganda, Uganda Waragi creates experiences that bring our consumers closer together as they celebrate the best that life has to offer."

The event was co-organised by Talent Africa Group.

