South Africa: Hailstorm Hits Gauteng, Weather Service Says More to Come - South African News Briefs - November 14, 2023

Weather Service Warns of Continued Storms in Gauteng, Mpumalanga

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned residents of Gauteng and Mpumalanga that storms are expected to continue today, albeit less intensely, reports eNCA. On Monday, hail and heavy rain lashed parts of Johannesburg, causing flooding and damage to property. In Midrand, several cars were left without windscreens after hailstones the size of golf balls pounded unsheltered vehicles, according to TimesLIVE. Social media was flooded with reports of damage to cars and homes.

Springbok Trophy Parade Ends in Chaos, Woman Loses Leg

A woman's leg was amputated after she was crushed by a police vehicle during a chaotic Springbok trophy parade in East London, reports Malibongwe Dayimani in an exclusive News24 report. The parade, attended by thousands of fans, turned disorderly when the team abruptly left the stage in the East London City Hall without addressing the crowd. In the ensuing commotion, the police used an armoured vehicle to escort the players out. Six people, including the amputee, were injured during the event. The police have opened a case of reckless and negligent driving against the Nyala driver. Safety concerns were reportedly raised in a pre-event meeting, and a postmortem meeting acknowledged that a stadium might have been a better venue for the parade. Despite the challenges, SA Rugby stated that the primary goal of presenting the team and trophy to a large audience was achieved.

Former Crime Intelligence Officer Denies Shoplifting Air Fryer

A former senior crime intelligence officer, Brigadier Dumisani Chili, is seeking to clear his name after being accused of shoplifting a Kenwood air fryer from Checkers Hyper at Eastgate Mall, reports News24. Chili denies the allegations, explaining that he purchased the discounted air fryer, paid with cash and debit card, and had the receipt. The security guard claimed the air fryer wasn't on the receipt, leading to a shoplifting case. Chili argues that the cashier had hidden the cash he paid, causing the discrepancy. He was arrested, and released on bail, and the case was postponed for further investigation. Chili has been moved to a different department, and internal processes are under way.

