Kenya: Nairobi County Recognized as the Best County in Public Digitization

13 November 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Nairobi County was celebrated as the best county in Public Digitization at the 8th edition of the Africa Digital Economy Awards gala (ADEA) at the Emara Ole Sereni Hotel, Nairobi.

The theme this year is, "Celebrating Digital Excellence," ADEA in its 8th year, brought together senior leaders in technology, banking, Fintech, and public sector leaders shaping digitization narratives and providing them the opportunities to build partnerships, share insights on industry trends, business strategies, policies, and best practice among others.

County Chief Officer for Digital Economy and Startups, Victor Otieno received the awards on behalf of H.E Governor Sakaja and Nairobi City County Government.

Africa Digital Economy Awards is in alignment with the digital transformation strategy for Africa prepared by the African Union (AU) to propel growth in Africa's digital economy.

In attendance were Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Information, Communication and Digital Economy, Eliud O. Owalo, Principal Secretary, Ministry of Information, Communication and Digital Economy, Eng.

Others were John Kipchumba Tanui, County Director for e-learning, Elizabeth Ndungu, Nairobi County Staff from the Innovation and Digital Economy Sector, public sector officials from African Governments, and Chief Executives Officers leading technological companies across Africa.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.