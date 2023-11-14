South Africa: Deadly Pollsmoor Prison Diphtheria Outbreak 'Under Control' Claims Correction Services Minister Following Inmate Death

13 November 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Jim Mohlala

Following the death of a 19-year-old inmate at the prison who had contracted the infection, National Commissioner of Correctional Services Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale has said that the situation is being contained with no new cases of diphtheria reported.

According to the National Commissioner of the Department of Correctional Services, Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale, doctors have managed to contain the spread of diphtheria at Pollsmoor prison.

The department previously confirmed that a 19-year-old inmate had died as a result of the outbreak. No new cases of diphtheria have been reported.

Speaking to Daily Maverick Thobakgale said a vaccination campaign will continue until the facility is clear of the disease.

"I will not say the plan is to vaccinate all inmates and I will not say the plan is not to vaccinate all inmates, it is on the basis of screening and the assessment that we do," said Thobakgale.

The National Commissioner added, "Those that have shown symptoms are isolated and receive the necessary attention they need. We have a complement of health care professionals here that are led by a permanent doctor that is residing here at Pollsmoor".

"We have seen that the numbers have not increased since we had one inmate losing his life. We have not had any losses for the past five days, we have not reported any new cases. And those that are isolated, most of them are actually negative.

Death of inmate

"When the inmate...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

