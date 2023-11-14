South Africa: Cylinder Containing Radioactive Isotope Stolen From Car in Gqeberha

13 November 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

The isotope is safe while in the cylinder, but the police fear that someone could try to open it and sustain radiation poisoning.

The police in Nelson Mandela Bay have asked the public to help them find a cylinder containing a radioactive isotope that was stolen from a vehicle on Friday.

Police spokesperson Andre Beetge said the cylinder, containing iridium-192, was stolen from a vehicle at a guesthouse in Sydenham, Gqeberha.

Beetge said the owner of the cylinder owns a welding business and is from KwaZulu-Natal.

"Their vehicle was parked in Mulder Avenue, Sydenham while they were at a guesthouse," he said. It is believed that the cylinder was stolen at around 6am on Friday.

"One of the items stolen from the vehicle was a sealed container containing a radioactive isotope called iridium-192. The isotope is used by the industry to do X-ray welding inspections. While the container is still sealed it is safe, but if tampered with or opened, any person close to it can be harmed by radiation poisoning," he said.

He asked that anyone who finds the cylinder should contact the closest police station.

"Any person that had any contact with the container should also contact the radiation protection officer at 081 391-3019 or 084 387-1383 to establish if the person sustained any harm from the exposure."

According to the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.