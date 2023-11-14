South Africa: Probe Into Gauteng Partnership Fund Flags Possible 'Reckless' Loans to Mashatile's Son-in-Law

An investigation into loans issued by the Gauteng Partnership Fund to a company owned by Deputy President Paul Mashatile's son-in-law has revealed possible governance shortcomings at the state agency.

The outcome of an investigation into loans issued by the Gauteng Partnership Fund (GPF) to a company owned by Nceba Nonkwelo, Deputy President Paul Mashatile's son-in-law, was released on Monday.

A report on the investigation, conducted by law firm GMI Attorneys, found that three loans were advanced to Nonkwelo's company, Nonkwelo Investments (Pty) Ltd, between 2012 and 2017/2018. An amount of R7,246,126 was paid out to the company. However, the investigators made no findings of wrongdoing on the part of Mashatile.

The report did highlight governance shortcomings at the GPF over the period in question, finding that certain decisions made by the entity were seemingly "arbitrary", "reckless" and "not in the best interest of the GPF".

Speaking at a media briefing on Monday, Gauteng MEC for Human Settlements and Infrastructure Development Lebogang Maile said: "We have taken full cognisance of the findings in the investigation report, including the financial and legal implications, as well as the institutional integrity of the GPF as an important entity of the Gauteng Department of Human Settlements.

"As the executive authority exercising oversight over the affairs of [the] GPF, we are now in a better position to put necessary measures in place."

The GPF is...