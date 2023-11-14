Tanzania: Entrepreneurs From 20 African Countries to Gather in Dar es Salaam for the Pace Steers Award Ceremony

Nakuru — Top organizations and entrepreneurs from at least 30 countries in Africa as well as others from select countries outside the continent like US, Asia and Europe will gather in Dar-es-salaam later this year for international award ceremony dubbed Pace Steers Award (PSA).

Kenyan firms are among the Top firms in Africa that will crowned in major international Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Mid-sized annual Industry leadership Recognition program organized by Jubilant Stewards of Africa.

This year's Continental awards ceremony will be held in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania on December 15.

East African finalists who will proceed to the Continental Chapter Awards in Dar-es-salaam include Pembe Flour Mills Ltd, Producers of Kavagara and Raha Premium Flour - Joy Millers Ltd, Westlands Laser Eye Hospital, Tanzania's Brett and Baileys Limited, Safi Learning of Zambia, Jambo Freight Limited Tanzania, Trinity Buses Rwanda, Ena Coach Kenya and Sunflower Events Ltd Kenya.

New entrants are Tanzanian top banks CRDB, NMB Bank Raphael Logistics Limited Tanzania, Triple A Petroleum Ltd South Sudan, Simba Logistics Equipment Supply Ltd Tanzania, Bryan Morel Publications Uganda, Digit Vehicle Tracking Uganda, Shantui and Hyundai Tanzania among others.

Jubilant Steward of Africa Executive Director, Jared Oundo said a good number of the nominees in 2023 have been conferred with other awards including the Top KPMG 100 Survey and other international awards.

"Pacesetters Awards considers a range of quantitative and qualitative aspects to determine and honor the winners. A novel survey model was initiated in 2020 as per the hyperinflationary environment," said Jared Oundo, Executive Director of Jubilant Stewards of Africa.

He said the model has since been tested and it demonstrated its functionality, elasticity, and robustness.

Oundo said models in various industries such as the financial sector were remodeled to enhance their significance to the current environment, enhance quality and increase the objectivity of results.

He added that this year's Eastern Africa chapter was successfully held at Weston Hotel Nairobi on the 30th of June which saw over 150 top firms and professionals awarded in various categories.