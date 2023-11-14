Kenya: CS Chelugui Urges Cooperatives to Make Tree Planting a Monthly Exercise

Nairobi — Cooperatives and SMEs development Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui has asked cooperatives in the country to lead in the exercise of tree planting.

Chelugui on Monday noted that prioritizing tree planting exercises by the cooperative societies will help in boosting tree cover and conservation of environment in the country.

Speaking in Murang'a where he was a chief guest in a tree planting exercise, the CS said his ministry will champion tree planting especially in the county asking all departments and agencies under the ministry to come up with a clear schedule on where and how the trees will be planted on a monthly basis.

He noted he will push tree planting to be one of conditions of renewing Saccos' licenses on a yearly basis.

He asked the county government and the Kenya forest services to support the initiative saying tree planting should be a continuous exercise.

Currently Murang'a County has at 27.8 tree cover with a target of attaining more than 30 percent in a period of one year's time.

He said all stakeholders including churches, businesses community, factories among others to be included in a county tree planting committee which will spearhead tree planting

On his part, Murang'a Deputy Governor Stephen Munania said the county government will fully partner with the national government on matters to do with conservation of environment.

Munania said the county administration is making tree planting as a value chain noting that they have already formed cooperatives for fruit tree farmers.

Nominated Senator Veronica Maina called upon the government to fully fund tree planting exercise at counties saying the planted seedlings need to be nurtured to grow to maturity. - Kna