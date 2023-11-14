Kenya: Don't Wait for Holidays to Plant Trees, MP Buyu Tells Constituents

Kisumu — Kisumu West Member of Parliament Rosa Buyu has urged his constituents not to wait for holidays to plant trees as the country joined hands to plant trees in a government ambitious program to plant 15 billion trees in 10 years.

Buyu who planted trees at her Constituency before joining soccer lovers for a NG-CDF tournament at Kirembe grounds said planting trees should be a daily occurrence.

"We just planted trees before coming for this tournament but I want to call upon our people to always plant trees," she said.

Buyu said everyone of age in her Constituency should strive to plants trees in their surroundings and should not wait for a holiday to exercise their mandate.

She noted that the drastic impact of climate change is evident and interventions should not wait.

"Planting trees are one of the ways we are going to use to mitigate effects of climate change," she said.

She said as a believer of environmental conservation she will lead in a monthly planting of trees in her Constituency.

Buyu further called upon President William Ruto to reign on the high cost of living.

She said Kenyans are undergoing tough economic times.

"This tournament will only require players who are not hungry, listen to cries of Kenyans and offload the burden on their backs," she said.

Buyu said taxes are many and appealed to the head of state to review the many taxes with a few of eliminating those that are oppressive.

She said the tournament that started from the grassroot level attracted 116 teams.

"From the teams, we have managed to get two teams for both males and females from each sub location," she said.

The MP said the teams are benefiting from football merchandise to enable them play in the right attires.

Buyu said the tournament is also part of the 20 years anniversary of the NG-CDF in the country.