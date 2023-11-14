Rwanda: Chemotherapy Could Be Covered By Public Health Insurance in All Treatment Centres

interview

It is possible that cancer treatment may be covered by the community-based health insurance, Mutuelle de Santé, making it more affordable for cancer patients, The New Times has learnt.

Cancer remains a significant threat in Rwanda, with more than 7,000 lives lost to the disease annually and over 10,000 Rwandans receiving a cancer diagnosis each year. This places a heavy strain on communities and health systems, according to the Ministry of Health.

In an interview with Dr Theoneste Maniragaba, Director of the Cancer Programme at Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC) and a physician at Rwanda Cancer Centre at Rwanda Military Hospital, he discusses the expenses of cancer treatment, where to obtain cancer treatments, and check-ups, among other topics.

Excerpts:

Accessing treatments and medication for cancer can be expensive. Are these costs covered by Mutuelle de Santé?

Cancer treatment is multidisciplinary and involves surgery, radiotherapy, and systemic treatments like chemotherapy and hormonotherapy. Systemic treatment is not covered by Community Health Insurance, but the rest is insured through the scheme.

What is the likelihood that, eventually, all cancer treatment will be covered by Mutuelle de Santé?

There are discussions between the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning to include the systemic treatment of the Community Health Insurance scheme. We are waiting for the agreement to be signed soon. Patients will not need to go to Butaro Hospital for free chemotherapy because, in all public treatment centres, chemotherapy will be accessible.

How much does treatment cost, and how does the cost vary depending on the type of cancer?

We can't be sure about the cost for all chemotherapy regimens because it depends on individual procedures, dosage and number of cycles. What can be said is that it ranges between hundreds of thousands and millions of Rwandans francs which is very expensive to be afforded by common Rwandans in reality.

What are the recommended hospitals to go for cancer check-ups or treatment in Kigali?

Cancer treatment is ensured in teaching and referral hospitals in Rwanda, hospitals in which cancer is treated include; the University Teaching Hospital of Kigali (CHUK), the University Teaching Hospital of Butare (CHUB), Rwanda Military Hospital (RMH), King Faisal Hospital (KFH), Butaro Cancer Centre of Excellence (BCCOE), and private hospitals like La Croix du Sud Hospital, Legacy Clinics, and others.

What happens to a cancer patient who can't afford cancer treatment?

In most cases, for patients who have reached out to us, we do our best to recommend them so that they can be supported. The problem arises, especially with systemic treatment not available on the Butaro chemotherapy list, which patients cannot afford on their own. However, when the sole treatment to cure them is mandatory, we put ourselves together to support the treatment and save the patient through contributions.

Why is cancer treatment expensive?

It is due to the principle of demand and supply. We think that it is because the pharmaceutical company has to invest a lot to reach the final product. So few of them invest in cancer treatment research and production which doesn't sell like the other treatments such as infectious (HIV/TB/Malaria) and others.