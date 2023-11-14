Rwanda: Eastern Province - RPF Leaders Pledge to Enhance Members' Self-Reliance

The Rwanda Patriot Front (RPF Inkotanyi) held an assembly on Sunday, November 12 where several new leaders were elected in key positions in the Eastern Province.

The gathering saw the election of John Kalenzi as chairperson, Dr. Jeanne Nyirahabimana as vice chairperson, and Sandra Musabwasoni as secretary, alongside youth representatives on the provincial level.

John Kalenzi, the newly elected chairperson, outlined the leaders' commitment to infuse fresh perspectives into the party's operations. He expressed their dedication to realise the party's manifesto through socio-developmental and advocacy initiatives. Kalenzi emphasized, "If something is good, you always share it; we want to tell non-party members the benefits of being a member."

One key focus of the RPF Inkotanyi leaders in the Eastern Province is addressing water shortages. Kalenzi stressed their collaborative effort to efficiently utilize limited water sources and promote a savings culture among party members. He stated, "We aim to educate the people on the importance of saving money for a sustainable future."

The elected leaders believe that fostering self-reliance among members will contribute to the overall growth and prosperity of the party's values and goals in the Eastern Province.

Party members actively participated in proposing solutions during the assembly. Flora Kobusingye, a resident of Nyagatare district, advocated for regular water audits to identify areas of waste and implement conservation measures. She highlighted the need for prompt maintenance of water pipelines.

Racheal Uwibambe from Kirehe district underscored the significance of empowering the youth, stating, "The youth are the future of our province. It is crucial that we invest in their skills development and address the issue of teen pregnancies, which is a worrying concern among our youth."

With more than 1,000 party members from the seven districts in attendance, the assembly aimed not only to elect provincial RPF party leaders but also to address pressing concerns requiring immediate attention. Members were urged to engage in idea-sharing sessions in their villages to draft a new 5-year party manifesto, replacing the current 7-year plan.