Rwanda/Egypt: Sitting Volleyball World Cup - Rwanda Women Edge Hosts Egypt

14 November 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Rwanda women put in an incredible performance of so far this campaign after registering their second win of the ongoing 2023 World Para Volley Sitting Volleyball World Cup thanks to a 3-0 over hosts Egypt 3-0 in the on Monday.

Egypt had full support from home fans but it didn't prevent Rashad Mossad's ladies from comfortably win the game in three straight sets (25-6, 25-16 and 25-10).

It was a second sweet win for Rwanda as the team continues to recover from a slow start to the campaign when they lost 3-0 to Germany (20-25, 25-19 and 22-25) on Sunday before bouncing back to beat Mongolia 3-0 sets (25-11, 25-7, 25-10).

Rwanda women close their group stages on Tuesday, November 14, where they will face China while the men's team will be looking to bounce back from Saturday's 3-2 defeat to Iraq when they take on Germany. Another defeat could see them just stay to play classification matches.

The World Cup serves as a Paris 2024 Paralympic qualifier, where one berth in each of men and women's categories is up for grabs for the winner or the highest-placed non-qualified team of the tournament.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.