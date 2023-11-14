Tanzania: Floods Kill At Least 10 in Arusha

Arusha — ARUSHA: AT least 10 people have been killed in floods caused by the torrential rains that have ravaged several parts of Arusha region.

The seven-hour deluge that pounded on the region for the better part of the weekend is said to have left more than 90 households displaced.

"Many households have been affected by the rains and we are still figuring out how to help the homeless", said Mr Felician Mtahengerwa, the Arusha District Commissioner while giving an update on the effects of the downpour in the region.

Areas which were mostly affected by the rains include Muriet, Terrat, Elerai and Morombo, according to the DC.

Mr Mtahengerwa appealed for calm, as authorities swung into action to help those affected by the downpour.

Detailing the effects of the rains, Muriet ward councilor, Mr Francis Mbise said, already three bodies had been recovered in his area, with a total 23 houses submerged in the flood water.

"The three bodies were found lodged in trenches," he said.

Mr Mbise expressed his worry that there could be even more casualties caused by the torrential rains.

For his part, Sokon 1 Ward Councilor Michael Kivuyo, said one body had been found at Lolovono area, with roads and bridges getting washed away by the raging waters.

His counterpart from Ngarenaro ward Isaya Doita reported of a number of houses and other structures getting destroyed by the heavy rains and flooding.

"Bodaboda riders have been mostly affected with many getting swept away by strong currents", he said.

The ongoing rainy season is being amplified this year by El Niño, a meteorological phenomenon generally associated with rising temperatures, droughts in some parts of the world and heavy rains in others.

The extreme weather affected close to two million people and washed away tens of thousands of livestock animals in Burundi, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda.