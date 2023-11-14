Tanzania: Jangwani Bridge Project - Samia Orders Redesigning

DAR ES SALAAM: PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has ordered the immediate redesigning of the eagerly-awaited Jangwani Bridge Project, which is expected to finally put an end to chronic floods in the area.

In August of this year, the Tanzania National Roads Agency (TANROADS) invited bids for the contract to construct the Jangwani Bridge in Dar es Salaam.

The project involves the demolition of existing structures, earthworks, concrete works, bridge works, foundation piling and pile caps construction, dredging works, construction of embankments, road works and ancillary works.

The project is expected to last for 36 months, including a three-month mobilisation period.

Speaking to journalists on Monday at the site, where three ministers met to inspect the effects of the ongoing rains, Works Minister Innocent Bashungwa said that President Samia has directed the three ministries to meet with the World Bank, the project funder, to redesign the project in order to ensure its durability for 100 years and completely eliminate flooding in the area.

In addition to the Works Ministry, the other ministries involved are the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Governments - PO RALG) and the Finance and Planning Ministry.

"According to the President's directives, these ministries and the World Bank should meet on November 16th to discuss the possibility of redesigning the project so that the problem of flooding does not occur for many years to come," Mr Bashungwa said.

However, he stated that the discussions and redesigning will not affect the commencement of the project, which is scheduled for February, next year.

"The current bridge was built 10 years ago with a width of 45 meters to meet the needs of that time. But now we want to build a 390-meter bridge to prevent such problems from occurring again," he said.

He added, "We do not want to have regrets in the future, but we want to find a long-term solution."

He said that these projects are being carried out in conjunction with the Third Five-Year Development Plan (FYDP III), which prioritises taking advantage of the country's geography and size to enhance competitiveness, including improving the road network. These projects will further boost the development of the country.

Minister of State, President's Office - Regional Administration and Local Governments (PO-RALG), Mr Mohamed Mchengerwa, said the new bridge will consider the effects for the next 100 years.

"Those who built the existing bridge should have been taken to court and I don't know if they are still being given jobs because they should not be awarded another project since they have caused losses to the government," charged a vividly dismayed Mchengerwa.

He said they will discuss how to build a large bridge from Magomeni to Muhimbili road so that cars from Kinondoni can pass.

Meanwhile, Mchengerwa asked the Regional Commissioners and District Commissioners to leave their offices and inspect and assist the people in their areas during the rainy season.

"I am ordering all Regional Commissioners and District Commissioners to leave their offices and visit the people during this rainy season," said Mchengerwa.

Mchengerwa also directed the Chief Executive of the Tanzania National Roads Agency (TANROADS) and the Tanzania Rural and Urban Roads Agency to work together to improve the infrastructure.

Eng Dorothy Mtenga, who represented TANROADS, said that the new structure will have the length of 390 meters.

Eng Mtenga also mentioned that the tenders are currently in the evaluation stage, which is expected to be completed by the third week of this month.

"The contract is expected to be signed before the fourth week of February 2024," said Eng Mtenga.