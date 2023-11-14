Rwanda: Gatsinzi, Mbabazi Named MVPs As APR, Police Win Taxpayers' Tourney

APR VC opposite Venuste Gatsinzi and Police Women Volleyball Club attacker Anne Mbabazi were named Most Valuable Players (MVP) after helping their teams to win the Taxpayer's Appreciation Volleyball tournament in men and women categories respectively over the weekend.

Gatsinzi was in sensational form as APR overcame newcomers Kepler VC 3-1 inside the BK Arena on Sunday to secure the trophy.

The 2023 Rwanda Volleyball league champions, who made it to the final after eliminating Police in the semifinals, were brilliant in the first set, pummeling Kepler 36-34 in the first set but the Kepler-sponsored club reacted quickly and came back stronger to claim second set 25-16 and third set 25-21 to keep the game under their control.

But APR refused to back down on the victory as they fought back to win the fourth and fifth sets 25-23 and 15-13 respectively to win the eye-catching final.

Meanwhile, Police VC claimed the third spot after beating Peter Kamasa's newcomers EAUR 3-0 (25-19, 25-16, and 26-24).

In women category, Anne Mbabazi's Police overcame APR in semifinals they went on to outplay RRA in 3-1 sets to win the title.

The Uganda international was always a nightmare for Police's opponents throughout the tournament as her performance inspired the team to the hard-fought triumph.

Police took first set 19-25 but RRA leveled the result, taking second set 25-21. The law enforcers looked strong in defending before imposing an attacking game against RRA to claim the third set 19-25 and fourth 25-27 to take home the trophy as APR finished in third place after beating Ruhango 3-0.

On top of the trophy, the champions from each category won Rwf2,000,000 while the first and second runners-up walked away with Rwf1,500,000 and Rwf1,000,000 respectively.

MVPs Gatsinzi and Mbabazi each pocketed a cash prize of Rwf100, 000 while each of the best performing players by position walked away with Rwf60,000.

The Taxpayers Appreciation Volleyball tournament was organized by Rwanda Revenue Authority in collaboration with Rwanda Volleyball Federation on the occasion of the ongoing 20th National Taxpayers Appreciation Day celebrations.

The two-day tournament brought together nine teams in both men and women categories.

Individual Awards

Men

Best setter: Brian Melo (APR VC)

Best blocker: Prince Kanamugire (APR VC)

Best server: Romeo Ngabo (Kepler VC)

Best attacker: Michael Mangon (Kepler VC)

Best libero: Bernard Masabo (APR VC)

Best Receiver: Samuel Niyonshima (APR)

MVP: Venuste Gatsinzi (APR)

Women

Best setter: Lea Uwera (Police VC)

Best blocker: Sharon Amito (Police)

Best server: Iris Ndagijimana (RRA)

Best attacker: Anne Mbabazi (Police)

Best libero: Jacqueline Uwamariya (Police VC)

Best Receiver: Francoise Yankurije (RRA)

MVP: Anne Mbabazi (Police)