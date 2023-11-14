Rwanda, Qatar Ink ICT Deal

Rwanda and the State of Qatar have partnered to boost growth and development in key areas of the Information and Communication technology (ICT) sector, following a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in Kigali.

The deal was signed by the Qatari Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai, and Minister of ICT, and Innovation Paula Ingabire.

The agreement was signed during an official visit by a delegation from Qatar's Ministry of ICT to Kigali.

This visit is part of the state's efforts to enhance collaborations in the field of information and communication technology in Africa, officials said.

"This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to promoting innovation and technological advancement on both local and international levels," the Qatari ICT Minister said.

He added; "This partnership aims to strengthen synergy for mutual growth and development, fostering knowledge and resource exchange in various key areas of the information and communication technology sector."

Under the partnership, Rwanda and the Emirate seek to enhance collaboration in various key areas including public key infrastructure, and formulation of information and communication technology policies and strategies.

Others are support for research and development in artificial intelligence, exchange of experiences in digital transformation and e-commerce, cooperation in smart cities, as well as in cross-border data flow.