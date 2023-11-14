Ethiopia: Nordic Black Theater Troupe Aims to Successful Mission

The Nordic Black Theater Group arrived here yesterday to stage various performances in different areas that are believed to consolidate the people-to-people relationship of Ethiopia and Norway.

Upon arrival at Bole International Airport, the 30 member Nordic Black Theater Group was welcomed by Tourism Minister NasiseChali and other high-level officials.

Briefing the media, Tourism State Minister Lensa Mekonnen said the group's choice of Addis Ababa as the first venue to its performance reaffirms that Ethiopia is still the epicenter of Pan-Africanism arts, culture and others. The event is crucial to promote tourism potential and build Ethiopia's positive image as well as to share experiences.

"The shows will also have a great opportunity to promote Ethiopia's tourism and investment sectors."

Lensa stated that such kind of performances would create a great opportunity to promote Ethiopia's tourism resources and asked members of the group to promote Ethiopia's tourism potential in the countries they would visit.

The Nordic Black Theater Production Deputy Director Cliff Moustache for his part said that Norwegians today are really proud to come to Ethiopia, motherland of the world people. "We can promise you all to stage a strong performance at the National Theater and other places."

Ethiopian National Theater Representative Michael Tamere extended his warmest welcome for the group. "I hope the show is going to be successful and we are very much happy with the group's presence in Addis Ababa."

Furthermore, members of the troupe will visit the tourism destinations and other investments of the country.

In its ten days stay, the group would stage theatrical performances at the Ethiopian National Theater, Yared Music School, African Union (AU) and other places. Black Woman Rising, a musical drama that narrates or tells the life of Maya Angelou, was staged yesterday at the Ethiopian National Theater, it was learned.

Members of the Nordic Black Theater group will travel to different African countries and present their art works, it was learned.