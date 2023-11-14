Rwanda: Players Abroad - Mukunzi, Byiringiro Inspire Sandviken to Second Tier Promotion

It was a weekend of mixed feelings for Rwandan players plying their trade abroad, especially in the Scandinavia whose 2023 season came to an end.

Yannick Mukunzi and Lague Byiringiro helped Sandviken IF to win the Swedish third tier league title and hence saw the team promoted to the second division known as 'Superettan'.

It is, however, a different feeling from centre back Ange Mutsinzi who saw his side FK Jerv relegated from the Norwegian second league.

Times Sports brings you a complete wrap up of how Rwandan players abroad performed over the weekend.

Sweden

Striker Lague Byiringiro and midfielder Yannick Mukunzi will be hoping to play Swedish second division football with Sandviken IF next season after helping the team win third tier league title on Sunday.

Byiringiro started the game before paving way for Alexander Mutic in the 53rd minute while Mukunzi was introduced in the 73rd minute as Sandviken beat Umea 3-2 in their final game on Sunday to clinch the 2023 Ettan Norra League title and secure qualification to the second-tier league.

Byiringiro finished the campaign as club's second top scorer with 10 league goals.

In the Superettan League, both York Rafael and his brother Torre Rafael missed Gefle IF 1-1 with Trelleborgs in the last game of the season through injury. Rafael's injury also ruled him out Rwanda's upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Zimbawe and South Africa.

Norway

In the Eliteserien, right-back Claus Babo Niyukuri saw 68 minutes of action before making way for Oscar Krusnell as his club FK Haugesund lost 2-0 to Brann at Hugesund Stadium on Saturday.

Central defender Ange Mutsinzi played full throttle for FK Jerv who lost 1-0 to Fredikstad. Jerv finished the second tier in 15th position and were thus been relegated to the third tier.

In the third-tier league, goalkeeper Clement Twizere Buhake was in the posts for Strommen IF who beat Baerum 1-0 at the AJ Arena on Saturday.

Josias King Furaha was an unused substitute for Flekkeroy who thrashed Notodden 4-1 while Emmanuel Baru Gisa was not in the Fram Larvik side that suffered a record 10-1 demolition at the hands of Lyn Oslo.

Ukraine

Amavubi skipper Djihad Bizimana played in an unusual central defense position and saw 90 minutes of action for FC Kryvbas who lost 2-0 to Dynamo Kiev at the Stadion Shakhty Zhovtneva on Sunday. Kryvbas played 78 minutes of the game with 10-men after Danylo Beskorovaynyi was sent off in the 12th minute.

Belgium

Teenager Hakim Sahabo saw 90 minutes of action for Standard Liege II who beat Jong Genk 3-1 on Friday.

Samuel Gueulette played 74 minutes before being replaced by Victor Corneille as his side Raal La Louviere drew 2-2 with Excelsior Virton.

Switzerland

Quentin Rushenguzimega scored the only goal of the game in the 44th minute as FC Echallens beat Naters 1-0. The Rwandan forward has now netted eight goals in 11 games this season.

France

In the Ligue 1, right-back Warren Kamanzi replaced Aron Donnum in the 74th minute as Toulouse traveled to Decathlon Arena to hold Lille to a 1-1 draw on Sunday.

Centre back Brian Ngwabije was in action for FC Andrezieux who held Frejus St. Raphael to a goalless draw in the CFA.

Netherlands

In the Eerste Divisie, Noam Emeran was an unused substitute for FC Gronningen who registered a barren draw with Roda JC at the Parkstad Limburg Stadium on Sunday.

Slovenia

In the second tier, central defender Dylan Georges Maes featured for newly promoted FK Tolmin who drew 0-0 with Promorje.

Morocco

Left-back Emmanuel Imanishimwe was an unused substitute for AS FAR who lost 1-0 to OC Safi at the Stade Massira on Saturday.

Tunisia

In the Ligue 1, Bonheur Mugisha was in action for AS Marsa who were thrashed 3-0 by US Monastir on Saturday.

Kenya

Patrick Sibomana played full throttle for Gor Mahia who were held to a goalless draw with Murang'a Seal FC on Saturday. Defender Emery Bayisenge missed the game as he is ill nursing an injury.

Algeria

Djabel Manishimwe was not in the USM Kenchela team which lost 1-0 to Biskra on Saturday.