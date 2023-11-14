Rwandan Children Outline Expectations Preceding COP28

Children from Rwanda, facilitated by Save The Children, met Rwanda's Minister of Environment, Jeanne d'Arc Mujawamariya, on November 13, 2023, to discuss ideas about climate change adaptation and mitigation measures for consideration at the upcoming 28th UN climate change conference (COP28).

Save The Children, an organization committed to ensuring children's survival, learning opportunities, and protection from abuse, neglect, and exploitation, supports the children in encouraging Rwanda's delegation to incorporate their views into their national statements for COP28.

The 20 children, including 10 girls and 10 boys, gathered insights from 401 children interested in climate change discussions and its impact on children, organized into three groups in Nyamagabe district.

They emphasized the effects of climate change on children's rights across various sectors, including education, health, infrastructure, and overall development.

They highlighted challenges such as families affected by disasters struggling with health treatment costs due to financial constraints and the damage to crucial infrastructure like roads, bridges, schools, and health facilities. The children stressed the importance of their participation in climate processes and requested the Minister of Environment to implement measures to address these issues.

Children called for an annual walk as a sustainable measure to address climate change, increased efforts in establishing a platform for children's rights in coping with climate change, and the inclusion of climate change education in the school curriculum.

Minister Mujawamariya acknowledged the importance of the children's ideas and assured that their demands are considered in national priorities, with plans to build more schools and infrastructure.

Save The Children's flagship global campaign, Generation Hope, focuses on addressing key drivers of climate change, particularly for children affected by inequality and discrimination.

The Children's National COP simulations, part of this initiative, aim to bring the voices of children aged 12 to 18 to the forefront of climate discussions, influencing COP28 and contributing to a longer-term strategy.

The children involved are members of eco-clubs supported by implementing partners, including Nature Rwanda, Children's Voice Today, and COPORWA under the Sida CSOs Project. Save The Children ensures that children's messages and demands are conveyed with National recommendations.