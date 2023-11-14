Malawi Trade Unions to Engage Govt, Employers Over Pay Rise Following Kwacha Fall

14 November 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

Officials from the Malawi Congress of Trade Union MCTU say they are engaging the government and other employers to increase salaries of their employees following the 44 per cent depreciation of the Kwacha.

This comes as Malawi joins the rest of the world in commemorating day for decent work under the theme "ensuring decent work, dignity and respect for all".

Charles Kumchenga, President for MCTU said workers in the country, both in the public and private sector have been hit hard by the unprecedented devaluation of the Kwacha which has triggered the rise in cost of living as the cost of goods and services have drastically gone up.

On the commemoration of the day for decent work, Kumchenga said the country is still lagging behind to achieve decent work as cases of failing to meet minimum wages and sexual harassment continue to occur.

Kumchenga added that they will start engaging authorities including government officials so that decent work is achieved.

Meanwhile, Patience Matandiko, Technical Officer Social Protection for ILO Malawi Field Office expressed delight with decent work agendas which the government is working on to improve the working standards.

And on his part, George Chilonga Principal Labour Officer in the Ministry of Labour said as government they are working around the clock to improve working conditions for employees.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.