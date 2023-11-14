Rwanda: Eagles Shine at Wheelchair Basketball Championship

The Eagles Wheelchair Basketball Club put up dominant display in phase two of the wheelchair basketball championship held at the new Kimironko basketball court over the weekend.

The Eagles were in full control of the weekend action in men's category, registering three wins in as many games.

They first defeated Bugesera 20-8 before bringing Gicumbi down their knees with a 28-4 win. They cemented their unbeaten run after edging Kicukiro 30-19.

Meanwhile, Kicukiro put Eagles loss behind to win their two remaining games of the weekend, first beating Bugesera 35-12 and Gicumbi 28-14.

In women's category, Kicukiro prove their mettle as they defeated Gasabo 12-8. They maintained their winning form with which they handed Move Dream a 16-02 thumping.

The third phase of the Wheelchair Basketball Games is set to take place on December 3, 2023.