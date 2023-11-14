Rwanda: Schools Exhibit Science-Based Projects as Rwanda Celebrates World Science Day

While celebrating World Science Day, on November 10, 2023, at Lycée de Kigali, students from higher learning institutions and secondary schools exhibited science-based projects with solutions to community problems.

This year, the World Science Day for Peace and Development was organised by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with the National Commission for UNESCO (CNRU) and the National Council for Science and Technology (NCST).

It was celebrated under the global theme "Building Trust in Science", while the local theme was "Global Science for Global Wellbeing".

The globalisation of science is very critical and vital for advancing different domains that influence and affect the well-being of the global community.

The advancement of medicine, industry, agriculture, water resources, energy, environment, has not moved at the same pace in all corners of the world.

There is a need to expand global knowledge of science and technology to different parts of this planet for the benefit of all people.

It is in this context that different science-based exhibitions were done by science secondary schools, and or higher learning institutions or research institutions.

The exhibitions focused on thematic areas such as electricity, electronics and robotics, ICT, chemicals and cosmetics, food processing, agriculture technology, building construction technology, mechanical engineering technology, and applied sciences: application of science and manufacturing technology.

These exhibitions highlighted the contribution of scientific knowledge to societal problems through hands-on experience or demonstration of discoveries generated from the application of basic and applied sciences, Public talks, and discussions on the role of globalization of sciences in the development of society.

The exhibitions were a good opportunity to put together different sciences-based inventions and innovations that were done in schools. One noteworthy project showcased during the event was a climate change solution utilising quantum technology.

Diocles Nshimiyimana, a teacher at the International Technical School of Kigali, is mentoring students working on a climate change solution project which was among the science-based exhibitions during World Science Day.

"We exhibited a project with a climate change solution that used quantum technology. This technology will help cope with the climate change issue. The project will capture and absorb carbon dioxide and we turn it into batteries.

These batteries will help generate electricity. This is a solution to reduce global warming caused by greenhouse gases that are causing extreme weather events," he said.

He said that there is a need for partners and funding so that their project is materialie and scaled up.

"We need raw materials to make our project successful," he noted.

Fillette Mbazizimana, a student in Biomedical Laboratory Science at INES Ruhengeri, said they are using two herb species to produce an eco-friendly insecticide that kills bed bugs that they exhibited.

"We realised that bed bugs affect many people. We came up with the idea during high school. We kept the idea at university. We have produced a sample of the eco-friendly insecticide and we are still working on it to make it effective," she said.

Tite Niyomugabo, a student from IPRC Kitabi, said they are recycling wood waste into different products as well as a security system.

"These include interior decorations. We also made watches from such wood waste and it works as decoration in the house. We also made lampshades. We also made a security system which, after sensing people, automatically switches on the radio and lights outside and inside the house, waking people up, taking photos and sending them on people's mobile phones inside the houses. It is helpful in case of robbery," he said.

Patrick Nsanzimana, a student from IPRC Musanze, is making organic fertilizers from dumpsite waste.

"We mix the waste with vegetation rich in soil nutrients and decompose them with earthworms. The fertilizers are replacing chemical fertilizers. The fertilizer is in both solid and liquid. Such a project needs investors to partner with us to scale it up," he said.

Dr. Bernard Bahati, the Director of General of National Examination and School Inspection Authority (NESA), commended the students and schools for the innovative projects exhibited during World Science Day.

"The students' exhibited projects show that the competence-based curriculum we have been implementing is bearing fruits. These students' projects are providing solutions to different problems in society in sectors such as agriculture, climate change, health, and others," he said.

He urged schools to put more effort into increasing practice in classrooms.

"We are in preparations so that such practice in classrooms be considered in national exams," he said.

Urujeni Martine, the Vice mayor of the City of Kigali in charge of Socio-Economic Affairs urged more girls to study science and technology.

"We appreciate all girls who have exhibited science-based projects. They should keep the same pace," she said.

Rwanda began celebrating World Science Day in 2009.

The celebrations inspired young communities (students in secondary schools) to pursue STEM subjects through exhibitions of innovations from science and TVET schools including polytechnics.

The science-based exhibitions demonstrated the importance of the acquisition of hands-on learning, fostering creativity, enhancing communication skills, building confidence, innovation and invention, critical thinking, and collaborative learning.