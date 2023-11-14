Rwanda: Eastern Province Crowned National Kung-Fu Wushu Champions

Eastern Province team was Sunday, November 12, crowned champions at 2023 National Kung-Fu Wushu Championship that concluded in Kigali.

The team lifted the trophy after a dominant campaign throughout provincial qualifiers and they went on to cement their superiority during the finals held at STECOL court, collecting a total of 17 medals while City of Kigali followed in second place with 10 medals in various categories.

The athletes competed in two categories namely Taolu (Demonstration) and Sanda (Fighting).

Taolu attracted 27 players, including 22 men and 5 girls while Sanda brought together 24 participants.

Some notable winners in Sanda category include Prince Emmanuel in the 57-pound category while Aimable Hagenimana emerged winner in the 62-pound category. Emmanuel Rwibutso (67 pounds), Jean Claude Kwibuka (72 pounds), Emmanuel Muvunyi (77 pounds) and Jean de Dieu Muvunyi (82 pounds) also staged impressive performances in their respective categories.