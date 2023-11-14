Rwanda: Eastern Province Crowned National Kung-Fu Wushu Champions

13 November 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alexis Kayinamura

Eastern Province team was Sunday, November 12, crowned champions at 2023 National Kung-Fu Wushu Championship that concluded in Kigali.

The team lifted the trophy after a dominant campaign throughout provincial qualifiers and they went on to cement their superiority during the finals held at STECOL court, collecting a total of 17 medals while City of Kigali followed in second place with 10 medals in various categories.

The athletes competed in two categories namely Taolu (Demonstration) and Sanda (Fighting).

Taolu attracted 27 players, including 22 men and 5 girls while Sanda brought together 24 participants.

Some notable winners in Sanda category include Prince Emmanuel in the 57-pound category while Aimable Hagenimana emerged winner in the 62-pound category. Emmanuel Rwibutso (67 pounds), Jean Claude Kwibuka (72 pounds), Emmanuel Muvunyi (77 pounds) and Jean de Dieu Muvunyi (82 pounds) also staged impressive performances in their respective categories.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.