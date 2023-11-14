Southern Africa: SADC Launches the Electoral Observation Mission to the First Round of the Presidential Elections in the Republic of Madagascar

document

On 12th November 2023, His Excellency Brig. General Godfrey Miyanda, former Vice President of the Republic of Zambia and Head of the SADC Electoral Observation Mission (SEOM) for the First Round of the Presidential Elections of the Republic of Madagascar officially launched the mission in Antananarivo, Madagascar.

SADC observes elections in its Member States based on the Revised SADC Principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections (2021). All SADC Member States affirmed their commitment to implementing these Principles and Guidelines. The Principles and Guidelines provide an objective and scientific methodology for the observation of elections in order to contribute to the consolidation of democracy in the Region, by enhancing best electoral practices and addressing any electoral shortcomings.

The Principles and Guidelines are also informed by key instruments of the African Union (AU), such as the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance of 2007, as well as the relevant Conventions of the United Nations (UN).

The First Round of the Presidential Elections of the Republic of Madagascar will be held on the 16th of November 2023. In this elections, thirteen (13) candidates are contesting for the position of President of the Republic of Madagascar.