Rwandan Fashion House 'YRunway' Scoops 3rd Place in Continental Competition

13 November 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Heritier Bahizi

YRunway, a local fashion house, gained recognition at the 9th edition of the International Fair of the African Textile (SITA).

The fashion house's debut collection, "Impuzu Collection," secured the third position out of 60 collections at the competition's fashion show.

SITA brought together key players in Africa's textile industry during this year's edition, which unfolded from November 6 to November 11 in Conakry, Guinea.

The event showcased diverse activities, including fashion parades, exhibitions, modeling masterclasses, a fashion show, an international conference, and a cotton night.

The judging criteria included factors such as the harmony of shapes, color application, use of textiles, originality, and adherence to traditional and commercial outfit standards.

In an interview with The New Times, Yvette Rugasaguhunga, Founder and CEO of YRunway, said: "This event has now become one of the major gatherings in the African events domain. It serves as a platform to exhibit, promote, and advance textiles made on the African continent. YRunway's 'Impuzu' collection signifies barkcloth as well as 'wear.'"

"YRunway, through its collection, pays homage to the artisanal craft of utilizing "Impuzu," a revered textile like 'ubuhivu,' a vegetal fiber used for various crafts in ancient Rwanda, and Faso Dan Fani (Pagne tissé of Burkina Faso), enduring textiles from ancient Africa," she said.

Rugasaguhunga expressed, "Through my creations, I aim to convey the beauty of life, warmth, passion, and purpose."

In the collection were eucalyptus cufflinks, and YRunway also featured Rwandan-made jewelry in collaboration with its official partner, Ngali Mining.

Rugasaguhunga concluded: "Let us draw inspiration from Africa's distinctive fashion, history, and culture to shape a bright and sustainable future."

