Rwanda to Compete in 2024 Africa Men's Handball Champs

13 November 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwanda will be making their debut appearance in the 2024 African Men's Handball Championship scheduled from January 19 to 29 in Egypt.

The competition, which is in its 26th edition, acts as the African qualifying tournament for the 2025 World Men's Handball Championship, with the top five nations qualifying.

Local handball governing body (Ferwahand) Secretary General Pascal Tuyisenge said that the team will be looking forward to impressing on their debut appearance in the competition.

"We need them to be ready for the continental competitions and expect to start training in December," Tuyisenge said.

The draw ceremony for the tournament will take place on November 15, in Cairo, bringing together 16 countries across the continent.

