Kenya: 108,000 Trees Planted in Migori During the National Tree Planting Event

Migori — The Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) Director Prof. Charles Ong'ondo has hailed the wonderful coordination between the national and the county for making the national tree planting event a success.

Speaking during the National tree planting exercise at Kendege Prisons in Kuria East Sub County-Migori, Ong'ondo urged the county and the local administrators to make it a habit of planting trees in order to help conserve the environment.

Ong'ondo who represented Education Cabinet Secretary Hon. Ezekiel Machogu in the National tree planting exercise also acknowledged that the CBC was tailored towards educating children at the young age the importance of tree planting and environmental conservation.

He hailed the CBC syllabus as the best system in addressing environmental concerns in terms of tree planting, forest conservation and land reclamation.

Ong'ondo, who led the Kendege community in planting 9,000 trees at Kendege Prison and Kendege Technical Training Institute (TTI) disclosed that CBC had integrated in every learning area pertinent and contemporary issues that includes environmental conservation and related aspects in compacting climate change.

Migori County Commissioner David Gitonga affirmed that the county will continue to plant more trees until the end of the short rains in December.

The County has been experiencing reliable rainfall since September and according to Migori Meteorological Service, the county will continue to experience short rains of between 456 to 655mm until the end of January 2024.

The County is one among the 10 counties with the lowest forest cover of less than one percent against the set requirement of 10 percent.

Gitonga pointed out that the local administrators have been encouraged to have tree nurseries to help the public in tree planting to boost the county's set target of forest and tree cover.

He however, cautioned all the Illegal miners and grazers around the Kendege area to desist from mining and grazing in tree designated areas, affirming that the law will follow its cause is anyone if found breaking the rules.

Similarly, Migori Deputy Governor, Dr. Joseph Mahiri emphasied that the county will continue working with the local administrators to ensure the tree planted grow to majority.

He added that the county government has so far issued out 20,000 trees in all the Sub Counties to support the county efforts in the tree planting exercise.

The National tree planting exercise was also done concurrently in all the 12 Sub Counties of Migori where a total of 108,000 trees were planted. - Kna