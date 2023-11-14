Tanzania: Food Service Sector Attracts New Players

13 November 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania's food service sector is attracting potential investors, thanks to the government's efforts to create a friendly investment environment.

The growing middle class, urbanization, and development of the food service sector have driven the demand for consumer-oriented agricultural products.

Against this backdrop, the food service sector has recently attracted manufacturing facilities specializing in taste and nutrition solutions.

Edmond Scanlon, Kerry's Global Chief Executive Officer, stated yesterday that the company is committed to expanding the food processing industry in Tanzania and the continent.

"Kerry believes in Africa, and this new facility builds on our commitment to supporting the local food processing industry and unlocking the region's huge potential," he said.

"This move is another step towards realizing our vision of creating a world of sustainable nutrition," he added.

Jad Neaime, General Manager of Kerry Greater Africa, said; "In East Africa, Kerry has the advantage of being the first mover in local food ingredients manufacturing. Tanzania, as the third largest economy in East Africa and the ninth in Africa, is a fast-growing economy with a thriving food processing industry."

