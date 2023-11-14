Botswana: Gunners Suffer Back-to-Back Defeats

Tlokweng — After a promising start to their First Division South League campaign with two consecutive victories, Extension Gunners have now suffered two consecutive defeats.

On Sunday, this past weekend, it was Tlokweng United who welcomed the once high flying Lobatse giants to the lower division with a solitary strike to collect maximum points after City Polar scored three past them at their iconic old council stadium recently.

Second half substitute, Kopano Kgamanyane steered the home team in front with a deft finish with 15 minutes left on the clock.

The more experienced former elite league campaigners did not show maturity in front of goal as poor decision making cost them.

Gunners attacking midfielder, Boyo Lechaena was one of the culprits as he shot straight at the advancing Tlokweng United keeper after a defence splitting pass from the midfield. Efforts from Pako Modikwa were also thwarted by a water tight Tlokweng United defence.

Kgamanyane's strike pushed the Tlokweng boys to the third spot while Gunners went down to seventh position in the 12 team log.

The Lobatse glamour boys face a bruised Notwane in their next fixture.

In an interesting Kgatleng derby, City Polar shared the spoils with visiting Mochudi Centre Chiefs.

Jwaneng Young Stars, who have maintained their stay at the top of the log for two weeks, walloped Notwane 2-1.

UB Hawks narrowly beat Union Flamengo Santos by a solitary strike at the UB Stadium.

Desert Nxau, who are yet to register a win in the First Division campaign, lost 0-3 to Black Forest. The win pushed Magoleng to the second spot.

Tsabong based Desert Nxau are languishing at the bottom of the log with a single point they earned from Mochudi Centre Chiefs in their opening game.

Prisons XI climbed to the top four after a slim 1-0 victory away to Mogoditshane Fighters.

BOPA