Kenya: Former Senator Godliver Omondi Has Died in Kisumu

Kisumu — Former Nominated Senator Godliver Omondi has died in a Kisumu hospital.

Omondi who was currently serving as a nominated MCA in the Kakamega County Assembly passed on in Aga Khan hospital.

Kakamega County Deputy Governor Ayub Savula who confirmed her passing on through a statement said the legislator died after a short illness.

"She was admitted to the ICU wing on Saturday after suffering from high blood pressure and diabetes but succumbed," he said in a statement.

She was nominated on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party ticket.

She served as a senator from 2013-17 representing Persons With Disabilities (PWDs).

While eulogizing her, Savula said the people of Kakamega have lost a servant of the people.

"Hon Omondi was a key member of the Assembly's leadership where she served as the deputy minority leader between 2017-2020. She will be remembered as one of the pioneer MCAs of the Assembly Disability Caucus," he said.

Savula extended deep sympathies to her immediate family members following her demise.

"On behalf of the County Assembly of Kakamega, we mourn our departed colleague and send heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Hon. Omondi, We pray to God to give the family Strength and Fortitude at this moment of pain and sorrow," the statement said.