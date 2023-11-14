Kenya: Woman At Centre of Sh17 Billion Oil Consignment Appears at Mombasa Court With Lawyer

Mombasa — Ann Njeri Njoroge, the woman at the centre of the importation of the Sh17 billion100,000 metric tonnes of diesel, has been found safe.

The lady allegedly mysteriously disappeared after recording a statement at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations last Thursday.

On Tuesday, five days after her alleged disappearance, Njeri accompanied her lawyer Cliff Ombeta to the Mombasa Law Courts.

Ombeta was expected to file a habeas corpus application at the Mombasa High Court.

On Monday, Kenya Ports Authority said Njeri forged documents to steal the fuel from the government.

According to KPA, the shipper of the consignment is Aramco Trading Fujairah and the consignee is Galana Energies.

Aramco is one of only three International Oil Companies (IOC) appointed by the government to supply oil to Kenya and Galana Energies is one of three counterparts allowed to import oil into the country on behalf of the three IOCs.