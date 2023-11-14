Uganda: Samurai, Uganda Name Safari 7s Squads

Nairobi — Samurai Barracudas and Uganda have officially announced their lineups for the upcoming Safari 7s scheduled to take place at Nairobi's RFUEA Ground from November 17-19.
Under the guidance of Welsh coach Nick Wakely, Samurai's squad boasts the expertise of Kenya Sevens legend Collins Injera as the assistant coach. Managing the team is Jimmy Mnene, while Fahad Adil assumes the role of operations director.
Uganda, too, has revealed its men's and women's squads for the Nairobi event. Men's Head Coach Tolbert Onyango's lineup includes notable players such as Aaron Ofoyrwoth and Adrian Kasito. The Lady Cranes, Uganda's women's team, will be captained by Peace Lekuru, with Agnes Nakuya serving as a key member.
Here are the selected players for each team:
Samurai Barracudas Squad:
Arthur Haug
Charlie Coe
Charlie Venables
Dan Hoesk
Ethan Issacs
Florian Makala
Henry Kirwan
Mervan da Silva
Nabo Sikoyi
Noegh Hayward
Struan Hutchison
Tom Role
Uganda Rugby Cranes Squad:
Aaron Ofoyrowth (Captain)
Davis Shimwa
Alex Aturinda
Mark Osuna
Timothy Mugisha
Pius Ogena
Issac Massanganzira
Adrian Kasito (Vice Captain)
William Nkore
Roy Kizito
Nobert Okeny
Uganda Lady Cranes Squad:
Agnes Nakuya (Vice Captain)
Lydia Namabiro
Sarah Kirabo
Yvonne Najuma
Grace Nabaggala
Mayimuna Nassozi
Lona Sandra Amoli
Peace Lekuru (Captain)
Ritta Nadunga
Rachael Mufuwa
Gertrude Kateesa Junior
Unity Namulala