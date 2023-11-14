Uganda: Samurai, Uganda Name Safari 7s Squads

14 November 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Samurai Barracudas and Uganda have officially announced their lineups for the upcoming Safari 7s scheduled to take place at Nairobi's RFUEA Ground from November 17-19.

Under the guidance of Welsh coach Nick Wakely, Samurai's squad boasts the expertise of Kenya Sevens legend Collins Injera as the assistant coach. Managing the team is Jimmy Mnene, while Fahad Adil assumes the role of operations director.

Uganda, too, has revealed its men's and women's squads for the Nairobi event. Men's Head Coach Tolbert Onyango's lineup includes notable players such as Aaron Ofoyrwoth and Adrian Kasito. The Lady Cranes, Uganda's women's team, will be captained by Peace Lekuru, with Agnes Nakuya serving as a key member.

Here are the selected players for each team:

Samurai Barracudas Squad:

Arthur Haug

Charlie Coe

Charlie Venables

Dan Hoesk

Ethan Issacs

Florian Makala

Henry Kirwan

Mervan da Silva

Nabo Sikoyi

Noegh Hayward

Struan Hutchison

Tom Role

Uganda Rugby Cranes Squad:

Aaron Ofoyrowth (Captain)

Davis Shimwa

Alex Aturinda

Mark Osuna

Timothy Mugisha

Pius Ogena

Issac Massanganzira

Adrian Kasito (Vice Captain)

William Nkore

Roy Kizito

Nobert Okeny

Uganda Lady Cranes Squad:

Agnes Nakuya (Vice Captain)

Lydia Namabiro

Sarah Kirabo

Yvonne Najuma

Grace Nabaggala

Mayimuna Nassozi

Lona Sandra Amoli

Peace Lekuru (Captain)

Ritta Nadunga

Rachael Mufuwa

Gertrude Kateesa Junior

Unity Namulala

