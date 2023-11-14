Uganda: Police Applaud Revellers Who Attended Nyege Nyege Festival Despite Scary Travel Advisories

Police and sister security agencies have heaped praise on local and international revellers who defied travel advisories from the British High Commission and the US embassy in Uganda to attend the just concluded Nyege Nyege festival in Jinja city.

Nyege Nyege festival is an annual event where revelers from across the globe converge and celebrate art and music in a three day event that runs in the shores of River Nile in the restive eastern city of Uganda.

According to the joint security agencies, this year's festival ended without any security incidents despite the earlier travel advisories and terror alerts from the UK and USA in regards to the event.

Police revealed that not only Nyege Nyege went on well but also the Busoga royal dinner that was held in the same city was well attended and no incident was registered hence applauding the security forces and the vigilance of attendees.

"We want to inform the public that thousands of people attended the double event and we want to thank fans and well wishers who took courage to attend them including citizens from other countries. There were no specific threats or intelligence linked to the double event. The fans were vigilant," said police spokesperson Fred Enanga on Monday

He revealed that police registered few cases of criminality such as 30 cases of phone theft, impersonation, possession of marijuana and minor fire outbreaks.

A total of 45 suspects were arrested of which 10 were released on police bond while 35 await court appearance on different charges.

Enanga also applauded the organizers of the two events saying that they did their homework well to keep the two crowd pulling events safe.

This year's festival also attracted revellers from the East African region who are still traveling back to their countries.