South Africa: Tyla and Master KG Score Big At U.S. Awards

South African music is making waves across the globe. The latest triumph comes from the African Entertainment Awards USA, where Mzansi's own Tyla and Master KG emerged as big winners!

The sensational Tyla, known for her hit "Water", won the Best Female Artist title, scoring over strong contenders like Tems and Makhadzi.

Makhadzi didn't leave the spotlight empty-handed, bagging the Best Collaboration award alongside Mr Brown for their hit "MaGear".

The awards, the brainchild of Dominic Tamin, aim to celebrate African talent and achievements worldwide.

The vision is to bring together Africans, including artists from the Caribbean, to showcase a united and capable Africa that drives meaningful change across the globe.

Master KG, another South African gem, won the Music Producer of the Year award, triumphing in a category that also featured the renowned DJ Maphorisa.

The awards didn't just recognise music. Comedian William Last KRM was honoured with the Digital Content Creator of the Year award, highlighting the various talents of South Africans.

This celebration of South African talent comes hot on the heels of the Grammy Awards nominations, where new categories like Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album, and Best Pop Dance Recording were introduced.

Tyla's "Water" and Musa Keys' collaboration with Davido on "Unavailable" earned nods in the Best African Music Performance category.

Even South African comedian Trevor Noah is in the Grammy spotlight, nominated for his special "I Wish You Would".

Overwhelmed with gratitude, he expressed his love for stand-up comedy and the joy of bringing smiles to people's faces.

The Grammy Awards are set for a star-studded event in February at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

