Rwanda/Zimbabwe: 2026 Wc Qualifiers - 5 Players to Watch As Rwanda Take On Zimbabwe

Rwanda's quest for a ticket to the 2026 World Cup begins on Wednesday, November 15, when they welcome the Warriors of Zimbabwe at Huye Stadium in the opening match of the qualifiers.

The game promises to be a highly-competitive affair between Amavubi who have not won a single competitive match since their 1-0 win over Mozambique on March 24, 2021 and Zimbabwe who are back to international football after their 18-month ban by FIFA was lifted in July.

Both teams will be relying on the services of their top players who could potentially decide the game considering their recent form at club level.

Times Sport brings you five players to watch as Torsten Frank Spittler looks to get Amavubi stinging again ahead of Wednesday's clash against Zimbabwe.

Djihad Bizimana (Rwanda)

After a torrid time at Belgian side KMSK Deinze which affected his output in the national team, Bizimana has burst into form again with series of fantastic displays for his new club FC Kryvbas in the Ukrainian Premier League.

The Rubavu-born defensive midfielder has featured in 13 league games this season providing one assist and went on to establish himself as a key figure at the heart of Kryvbas' form.

Bizimana remains the orchestrator in the Rwandan midfield and his leadership as the new national team captain could add value to the country's performance against Zimbabwe. If the former Waasland Beveren player exerts his authority in the game, he can propel his side to victory.

Marshal Munetsi (Zimbabwe)

A defensive midfielder who gets involved in goals, Munetsi is a very dangerous player who can singlehandedly decide the game...any time.

He has scored two goals and provided three assists for French Ligue 1 side Stade Reims so far this season, and it's not a bad contribution for a defensive midfielder.

Munetsi was feared to miss the November qualifiers after he suffered a broken nose in his club's game against Lorient on October 28 but he returned to action wearing a protective mask and played 90 minutes as his club lost 3-0 defeat to PSG last weekend. He is now fit to face Rwanda and Nigeria in the World Cup qualifiers.

If Rwanda allows him to have a filled day in midfield and also embark on his runs to their half, he could kill the game and punish them at the same time.

Hakim Sahabo (Rwanda)

Despite Rwanda finishing at the bottom of Group L in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers, teenager Hakim Sahabo proved himself to be one of the revelations in the Amavubi set up.

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder assisted Gilbert Mugisha as Rwanda held Benin to a 1-1 draw in Cotonou as Rwanda.

In the youngster, Rwanda has a player who has the eye to give that "final" pass. Against Zimbabwe, he is expected to operate just behind the main striker as a number 10.

One moment of brilliance from the Standard Liege II wonderkid can decide the game. Currently, he is even playing professional football on Belgian Challenger Pro League and his maturity in the game has been improving.

Tinotenda Kadewere (Zimbabwe)

The Olympique Lyonnais centre-forward leads the attack of the Warriors of Zimbabwe.

Kadewere, 27, may not boast of great figures in relations to the national team, having scored five goals in 19 games since his debut in 2015. Notwithstanding, he is still a dangerous player who can punish any team if he is left unmarked.

He is dynamic and can play anywhere across the front three. His main assets are his deep runs and ability to switch to the flanks. A close eye should be kept on his movements, or else, just one chance in front of goal could cause danger for Spittler's side.

Lague Byiringiro (Rwanda)

The Rwandan forward will be going into the game against Zimbabwe with so much confidence against the back drop of his sterling performance for Sandviken IF in Sweden.

He scored 10 goals in Sweden in the just-ended 2023 season where his club secured promotion to the second league.

The former APR forward is capable of operating on both flanks, either as a supporting striker or as the main striker. With Rwanda struggling for goals in recent games and considering his fine form, Spittler might be tempted to use him as the number 9 against Zimbabwe.

He is physical, great technique and ability to dribble past defenders.

You can't forget that Amavubi's last win in a competitive match was thanks to his goal against Mozambique on March 24, 2021. Byiringiro can be the savior again.