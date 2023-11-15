Rwanda: Govt Closes 13 Mining Concessions Over Safety, Environmental Issues

The Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board (RMB) has announced that it has cancelled or will not renew licenses of 13 mining concessions due to "persistent shortcomings" related to respect of safety, environmental, and labour standards and fulfilment of investment commitments.

"Today, in accordance with relevant laws, RMB issued immediate cancellation or non-renewal notices of the following 13 concessions with serious and persistent shortcomings," reads a statement issued by the RMB on Tuesday, November 14.

The decision was taken in consideration of results of RMB's inspections and engagements with concession holders regarding their legal and contractual obligations.

The affected entities are: Africome International, Better Generation and Machinery Limited, Cooperative Abahizi, TMT Limited, Cooperative KOPAMU, Soremi Intego Limited, SEAVMC Limited (had 4 licences), DEMICARU Limited, Mushishiro Mining Company Limited, and Hard Metal Limited.

Additionally, several other companies with serious deficiencies have been given cancellation warning notices, with a requirement to submit convincing evidence of remedying the breaches within two weeks.

"Failure to do so will result in cancellation of those concessions," the RMB, before adding that it will work with other government institutions to ensure that abandoned concessions are secured and properly decommissioned while awaiting new investment.

The RMB also noted that nearly 150 other concessions are operating in good standing, including many run by local cooperatives.

"RMB urges those licence holders to continue improving their operations and being good stewards of Rwanda's mineral resources," the statement reads.