South Africa: Cops Stopped for Food After Arresting Senzo-Accused

14 November 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)

In the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Sergeant Vusumuzi Mogane, an investigator in the case, provided testimony about the movements of the police escort carrying accused Bongani Ntanzi after his confession statement.

Mogane led the police escort that transported Ntanzi from the Pretoria North Police Station to the Moroka Police Station on 19 June 2020, where Ntanzi made his confession.

Ntanzi has claimed that he was forced into confessing through physical abuse and suffocation.

The court reviewed car-tracking evidence, presented by Mogane, which detailed the route and activities of the escort vehicle on that day.

This evidence included instances where the vehicle exceeded speed limits.

A notable stop during the journey was at an Engen petrol station with a Wimpy restaurant near Doornpoort.

Mogane stated, "We went in and had food, which was ordered by Sergeant Mabena while we were driving on the road."

The trial continues.

