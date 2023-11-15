South Africa: AMCU Members Turn On Each Other

analysis

As pressure mounts at Gold One Mine and NUM to set a date for electing a new union to represent miners, Amcu striking miners are turning on each other.

On Sunday night Amcu Springs delegate Musa Khalipha was called an impimpi and was accused of selling inside information to NUM as well as to mine management.

He was assaulted with a knobkerrie and threatened with a firearm and panga. Other miners came to his rescue and he had to go into hiding.

Information had been leaked to the mine on Thursday that the miners were planning another underground sit-in. The mine responded by immediately suspending operations the same day. The mine hasn't reopened.

Speaking to Scrolla.Africa, Khalipha said the situation has become dangerous for miners who are at the forefront of the strike.

"The miners were ready to kill me only because I was seen talking to my colleagues affiliated with NUM who are now supposed to be my enemies.

"It cannot be that I am now an enemy of anyone affiliated with the union. I don't have a problem with my colleagues, but with the union," he said.

Khalipha added that though he is one of the miners who started asking questions about the closed shop agreement, which has been in place since 2012, he is surrendering the fight.

"My life and safety come first. I was assaulted near my home two weeks ago. I am not ready to die for a position at the mine," he said.

Amcu has taken NUM to the Labour Court in a bid to force them to set a date for the ballot as soon as possible.

If everything goes to plan the ballot might be carried out on Friday.

NUM spokesperson Luvhuwani Mammburu said that they don't have an issue with the ballot but due processes must be adhered to.

"This is a legal matter; our lawyers are involved. This is not a matter of waking up and going to the ballot.

"There has to be a grace period of 90 days. Our lawyers were busy with the company until the violence started. The violence is also delaying the process," he said.