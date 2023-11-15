South Africa: Update - Radioactive Canister Recovered: Gqeberha

14 November 2023
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Gqeberha — The stolen radioactive canister has been found at a scrap yard dealer in North End by its owners this morning.

The scrap yard dealer contacted the owners via the numbers provided on the flyers that were circulated. According to the dealer, a male attempted to sell the item to them and when the dealer started to question him, he ran away.

The canister was collected by its owners at the scrap yard. According to them, it didn't seem to have been tampered with. No arrests have been made however police are appealing to anyone with information that would assist in finding the suspect/s involved, to contact SAPS Mount Road Detectives, Detective Constable Micaela Swart at 069 358 9965.

