Kenya: Metropolitan Sacco Members Stage Demo Over Unresolved Concerns

Nairobi — Members of the Metropolitan National Sacco have today held a demonstration over grievances and concerns that are yet to be resolved.

In a letter to the police, the Sacco members said that they would hold peaceful demos in Kiambu Town, in Kiambu County.

They blamed the Sacco Societies Regulatory Authority (SASRA) for derailing the auditors' report, whose findings were ordered by the Commissioner for Co-operatives.

Another point of contention is the non-remittance of monthly repayments of huge loans to members and the irregular recovery of the same awarded to staff.

"Refusal to pay dividends to members for the last three years. Members who have procedurally requested for reimbursement of their shares back," Metropolitan Secretary General Wanjiku Kariuki said.

"Those who have attained retirement age have been unable to withdraw their savings, and if any, it's done in very small bits and with a myriad of unfriendly conditions," Kariuki added.

The demonstrators will then present a petition to the County Commissioner and other state offices.

"The current SACCO management remains non-committal to allay fears expressed by members that the SACCO is on the verge of going under."