South Africa: City of Johannesburg Unveils New Crime-Fighting Outfit

14 November 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Bheki C. Simelane

Mere months after crime prevention wardens were appointed to help combat lawlessness in Gauteng, another crime-busting unit has been unveiled -- this time in the City of Johannesburg.

A tactical unit to combat crime was launched on Friday, 10 November by the City of Johannesburg, bringing to four the number of crime-fighting agencies in the city. The other three are the SA Police Service (SAPS), the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) and the crime prevention wardens, who operate across the province of Gauteng.

"The task of this new unit will be to combat and prevent crime. Our people are getting robbed and killed on a daily basis," Gauteng MMC for community safety Dr Mgcini Tshwaku said.

"It is going to be very hectic. We will be called controversial. We are going to be called killers but the criminals have declared war on our people," Tshwaku said.

Johannesburg Executive Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda said: "We are here today [to take] a step in the right direction. The MMC was able to identify a critical weakness that had to be filled, which is combating crime."

He said the establishment of the new unit was a response to the war which had been waged by criminals on communities.

"The law enforcement of the state is being eroded every day, not only in the City of Johannesburg, but across South Africa," Gwamanda said....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.