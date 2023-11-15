South Africa: Illegal Electricity Connections Cost Cape Town R83m in 10 Months

14 November 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Samane Jnr Marks

While the nation grapples with the effects of rolling blackouts, Cape Town has intensified efforts to remove unlawful electricity connections that cost the city millions.

Ongoing illegal electricity connections and vandalism have cost the City of Cape Town R83-million in less than a year. Losses have increased from R56-million in 2022, R28-million in 2021, R14-million in 2020 and R20-million in 2019.

In the third quarter of 2023, the city recorded 201 cases of electricity vandalism and illegal connections in Mitchells Plain and Philippi.

On Saturday, the city released a statement on vandalism and electricity theft that occurred in September 2023, with 81 incidents recorded for Area South, 27 for Area North and 18 for Area East. The areas cover Mitchells Plain and Philippi, including the surrounding communities of Lotus River and Grassy Park.

Electricity theft

The City of Cape Town's Mayoral Committee Member for Energy, Beverley van Reenen, told Daily Maverick last month that communities also needed to get involved to stop electricity theft.

"Earlier this year, the city launched its energy safety team to assist law enforcement agencies and the South African Police Service in protecting critical electricity infrastructure in the metro," she said.

Van Reenen said: "The team carries out disconnection operations across the metro on a regular basis. However, this is not only an issue for the city, Eskom or the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.