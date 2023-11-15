South Africa: 'No Ongoing Crisis,' Says City of Tshwane, Even Though Hammanskraal Tap Water Still Unfit for Drinking

analysis

In the aftermath of the cholera outbreak in May centred on Hammanskraal that claimed more than 20 lives, there are lingering concerns about the quality of water supplied to the area by the City of Tshwane.

In a recent report, the newly appointed Public Protector, Kholeka Gcaleka, found the City of Tshwane had failed to provide Hammanskraal residents with "clean water that is suitable for human consumption". She gave the City 60 days to come up with a plan to address the water challenges in Hammanskraal.

"The lack of access to clean and potable water poses a danger to the lives of affected community members, constitutes a continuous gross inconvenience and improper prejudice to the residents of Hammanskraal," Gcaleka stated in the report.

At the time of the cholera outbreak, officials from various levels of government, including the City of Tshwane, made several commitments, which included:

Investigating and finding the source of the cholera outbreak;

Providing Hammanskraal with water that is safe to drink; and

Testing water at various distribution points, including hydrants and reservoirs.

Speaking in Parliament during the outbreak, the deputy minister of water and sanitation, David Mahlobo, said that communities must receive good quality water.

Mahlobo vowed that he and other officials would follow up on the situation.

Intermittent water supply

Almost six months later, residents claim not much has changed regarding the water provision in Hammanskraal, while the cause of the cholera...