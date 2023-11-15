Kenya: 14,000 Government Services on eCitizen - Wanjau

Nairobi — Secretary to the Cabinet Mercy Wanjau says Kenyans can now access more than 14,000 government services on the eCitizen platform.

She made the announcement during a meeting with Principal Secretaries, Chief Executive Officers, and Board chairpersons of 17 state-run agencies over compliance with The Presidential directive on onboarding of services on eCitizen.

Wanjau stated that the government has so far identified about 2,000 that are in the process of being added to the platform.

The secretary of the Cabinet said the move is part of government's commitment to enhancing service delivery for Kenyans urging them to give their input on the digitization of government services.

"You are now able wherever you are to procure government services and obtain them within prescribed timelines," Wanjau said as she urged Kenyans to give their input on the digitization of government services.

"This remains a work in progress and we continue to encourage feedback from users to improve delivery of services and cater to any unique circumstances that may exist in the course of delivery of certain kind of services."

She said that through collaboration the government will be able to increase revenue and transparency in the public service.

Se added that the onboarding of government services has contributed positively to the revenue generation in the country.

On his part, the Immigration Principal Secretary Julius Bitok said they are working with various state agencies to fast-track the progress so that all government services can onboarded on e-Citizen by December 31.

He called on state agencies such as Kenya Revenue Authority, Kenya Bureau of Standards, and Kenya Power to take advantage of the period to address complexities that have delayed integrating their services into the system.

"When we rolled out this process, we had exempted some services such as Kenya Power, KEBS, Hustler Fund at the beginning due to some complexities to give them time to integrate their system. I am happy to inform hat the PSs have agreed to work together that whole services are at the e-citizen by December 31," he added.

On June 30th, during the unveiling of government services on eCitizen, President William Ruto directed all state agencies to migrate their services online and to use 222222 as the official paybill by the end of the year.