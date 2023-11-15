Rwanda: Europe-Based Duo Handed Surprise Amavubi Debut Callups

14 November 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Amavubi head coach Torsten Frank Spittler has handed late debut callups to Belgium-based left-back Hendrick Yves Mutamuliza and striker Thierry Musabyimana to join his squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe and South Africa on November 15 and 21 respectively.

The two players, who ply their trade at Belgian Jupiler Pro League side Racing White Daring Molenbeek and Le Havre U19 respectively, are indirectly filling the void left by Elie Tatou Iradukunda and Yves Mugunga who were dropped from the squad.

Mutamuliza, primarily a left back, can also operate as a winger while Musabyimana, 18, has already settled in the youth ranks of French youth league, bagging eight goals in 12 games for Le Havre U19 during the 2022/23 season.

Mutamuliza traveled with the team to Huye and had his first full training session on Monday afternoon while Musabyimana is expected to land on Tuesday.

They will be looking to impress Spittler as soon as he gives them a chance in Wednesday's clash against Zimbabwe at Huye Stadium.

