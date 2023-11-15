Rwanda: Kagame Presides Over Swearing-in of New Supreme Court Justices

President Paul Kagame has advised the newly sworn-in justice sector officials to be the first to observe the law.

He made the call on Tuesday, November 14, while officiating at the swearing-in of judges in the Supreme Court, the Court of Appeal, and the High Court, as well as senior officials from the Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB).

"The country cannot do well if it doesn't provide justice to all Rwandans equally." President Kagame | Swearing-in of Senior Officials. pic.twitter.com/zKlqpjwEsO-- Presidency | Rwanda (@UrugwiroVillage) November 14, 2023

Jean-Bosco Kazungu and Isabelle Kalihangabo were instated as Supreme Court judges. Xavier Ndahayo and Angeline Rutazana were deployed to the Court of Appeal, and Jean-Pierre Habarurema was sworn in as president of the High Court.

Consolée Kamarampaka was sworn in as Deputy Secretary-General of the RIB.

Addressing the new officials, Kagame said the country cannot be orderly without the dispensation of justice to every Rwandan.

"We know our history - what lacked in regards to justice and affected the politics of the country and the lives of Rwandans. I believe we know this so well enough that we learned many lessons that will make us work better for our country," he said.

He reminded them that everyone is equal before the law, and thus urged them to be the ones who take the lead in observing the law.

"If you are the one with the power to judge cases and investigate crimes, you should be the first one to show that you observe the law. You cannot judge cases or other matters aimed at establishing order if you put your own interests or those of your friends and family at the front."