Rwanda: Nshimiyimana Sacked as Bugesera FC Head Coach

Bugesera FC have sacked head coach Eric Nshimiyimana amid poor club's recent string of poor results.

Bugesera has been struggling for results in the Primus National League, winning just twice in 11 league games so far this season, a run that has left Nshimiyimana's employers unimpressed, hence terminating his one-year-and-a-half contract after 10 months at the helm.

"The management of Bugesera FC has mutually terminated Eric Nshimiyimana's employment contract. The club management will determine the coaches that will temporarily take charge as search of new head coach continues," the club announced in a statement on Tuesday.

The former Amavubi midfielder joined the Bugesera FC in January 2023 replacing Etienne Ndayiragije who was sacked for poor performance.

The Nyamata-based club currently sits 13th on the league table with nine points in 10 games.

Nshimiyimana becomes the Maurice 'Maso' Nshimiyimana (Etoile de l'Est), Hassan Muhire (Sunrise) and Tunisian Yamen Zelfani who was sacked by Rayon Sports in October.

Times Sport also understands that that Kiyovu Sports head coach Petros Koukouras has resigned from his job after just five months in charge.

Is Koukouras not a Green anymore?

Koukouras, 34, was appointed as head coach of the Mumena-based side in June following the club's massive squad overhauling which saw a host of members of the technical staff and key players shown the exit at the end of 2022/23 season.

Kiyovu has experienced mixed results under the Greek, recording four victories, three draws and three defeats in their past 10 league games. The club now sits fifth on the table with 15 points.

Koukouras has complained several times that his club's struggles were linked to club's administrative disorders and financial instability which sparked internal protests among some senior players.

Koukouras previously coached Ghanaian second tier side Pacific Heroes twice during the 2018/2019 season and in 2021. He also had stints in South Sudan where he served as national team's assistant coach.

His last job before moving to Kiyovu was with Uganda Premier League side SC Villa.