Rwandan Clubs Off to Perfect Start at CAVB Zone V Championship

Rwandan representatives Police (men and women), Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) and Rwanda Energy Group (REG) got off to a flying start to the CAVB Zone V Club Championship which is underway at in Kigali.

Kigali is hosting the premier club showpiece for the second time having hosted the maiden men's edition in 2019. The tournament kicked off Tuesday, November 14 and will run through November 19 at BK Arena.

In women category, RRA thrashed domestic rivals APR in three straight sets (25-15, 25-20 and 25-19) while the Police beat Ugandan neighbors KCCA 3-0 sets (26-24, 25-18 and 25-15).

In the men's category, Police beat newcomers Kepler Volleyball Team 3-1 (25-19, 20-25, 25-19 and 25-21) while REG beat Amicale de Bujumbura 3-0 (25-18, 25-17 and 25-15).

Meanwhile, Rwandan Volleyball champions APR will start their campaign on Wednesday against Amicale de Bujumbura.

CAVB Zone V Championship has been rebranded from defunct East and Central Africa Club Championships that was last held in 2007 in Nairobi. The most recent edition was held in 2019 at the Petit Stadium in Kigali before it was halted due to COVID-19.

The championship will be held in a round robin format.