Rwanda: Pricekeys Unveils Music Journey

Listening to his first release 'Plus Les Mots''Plus Les Mots', one might mistake him for an established French singer like Tayc or Dadju, but it's Pricekeys, a Canada-based Rwandan artiste who is producing a different wave of sounds than the usual.

The up-and-coming Montreal-based songwriter and singer is looking to take his sound global, starting with his country of origin, Rwanda.

Speaking to The New Times, Pricekeys described his path to music production as a "smooth journey" that began during the Covid-19 pandemic, when music was the only activity that was not halted at the time.

"I was only six years old when we moved from Tanzania to Canada and all I did in my spare time was play basketball. It was during the time of Covid that I had to burry that love to discover music," Pricekeys said, adding that he learned song composition and the art of music production through YouTube videos and studio sessions with friends.

The singer went on to say that although he is new to the industry, he is currently grinding and focused on making a big impact in Rwanda's music industry and also collaborating with big local artistes.

"Music has taken up a lot of space in my life. Today, I see myself achieving a lot and dreaming big with no limits to what I do," he remarked.

Going international

For Pricekeys, what is important today in his music career, and for everyone else in the music production business, is to go international and find new music consumers in different parts of the world. This, according to him is at the heart of his future plans in the music industry.

His goal, he said, is to take his sound to places and conquer all possible countries by inspiring generations through his music.

He has already been exposed to Rwandan music, with the likes of Chris Eazy, Mike Kayihura, Kivumbi and Element at the top of the list of artists he wants to collaborate with on future projects

"My first track "Plus les mots" was an introduction for me and I'm coming back with another banger at the end of this month," Pricekeys told The New Times.

He adds on to a long list of Canada-based Rwandan artistes who are exporting Rwandan music into the international arena.