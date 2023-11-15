Rwanda: Traditional Dancer Gatore on His 'Rudasumbwa Twataramye' Creation

Yanick Gatore, commonly known as Umukondo Gatore, has recently unveiled his inaugural self-praise (Icyivugo), marking the commencement of a compelling journey. His mission is to inspire and guide the younger generation to appreciate and draw lessons from the noteworthy achievements of their Rwandan ancestors.

Gatore is an integral member of the all-male cultural troupe, 'Ibihame by'Imana', as well as the esteemed national dance troupe, 'Urukerereza'. Nurtured in a family steeped in musical traditions, Gatore's upbringing has seamlessly molded him into a multifaceted artist, showcasing exceptional talents in both traditional dance and poetry.

The traditional dancer fondly reminisced about receiving dance lessons from his grandfather, Athanase Sentore, a renowned figure in traditional music as a legendary singer and harp player.

'Rudasumbwa Twataramye,' his debut creation, is a self-praise bestowed upon him by his grandfather, thus inspiring its unique title. Gatore has chosen to embrace the role of a traditional dancer, assuming the responsibility of showcasing Rwanda's distinctive culture, with a particular emphasis on the art of self-praise. Through his performances, he aims to illuminate the richness and originality of Rwanda's cultural heritage, drawing attention to the tradition of self-commendation in a unique and authentic manner.

"I believe it is essential for every Intore dancer to embrace self-praise (Kwivuga), and this marks my initial effort in inspiring young individuals to recognise and celebrate their own accomplishments. By doing so, we contribute to the preservation and growth of the rich cultural heritage passed down by our ancestors. This is only the starting point for me, as I intend to unveil numerous self-praises in the future, signifying that the journey has just commenced," said Gatore.

The renowned Intore dancer has been honored with the prestigious title of the best dancer twice. He has not only achieved this distinction locally but has also showcased his exceptional talent on multiple occasions, proudly representing Rwanda on the global stage.